Chinese authorities complete 50 MW of PV at altitude of 5,000 meters

China's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) has announced the completion of the Caipeng photovoltaic power station – a 50 MW PV facility located near Shannan, Tibet.
The facility features 40 MWh of storage and is connected to the power network through a newly built 35 kV transmission line.
“The project is located on the plateau, about 4,994 to 5,100 meters above sea level in Nedong District of Lhokha City, which is home to rich sunshine and is one of the top four high-quality PV power generation regions in [Tibet],” SASAC said in a statement, noting that the facility is currently the highest altitude ever reached by utility-scale PV.
In its own statement, the Science and Technology Department of Tibet said the plant features 80,000 solar modules provided by an unspecified supplier and covers a surface of around 800 acres (323 hectares).
It also said construction posed several challenges due to low oxygen, low temperatures, low pressure, and strong ultraviolet rays. SASAC did not disclose the names of the project developer and asset owner.
