Trina Solar presents bifacial dual-glass TOPCon solar modules for rooftop PV

Chinese solar module maker Trina Solar has unveiled two new rooftop solar modules based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology.

The manufacturer said that the new 144-cell products have a bifacial dual-glass design and combine n-type technology with 210mm rectangular silicon wafer (210R) cell technology.

One of the two modules is called TSM-NEG9RC.27 and is intended for applications on residential and small commercial roofs. It is available in seven versions with a power output ranging from 415 W to 445 W and efficiency spanning from 20.8% to 22.3%.

Its open-circuit voltage is between 50.1 V and 52.6 V and the short-circuit current is of 10.50 A to 10.71 A. It measures 1,762 mm ×1,134 mm × 30 mm amd weighs 21.0 kg.

The second product is dubbed TSM-NEG18R.28 and is designed specifically for commercial and industrial rooftops. The manufacturer offers the panel in seven versions with a power range of 475 W to 505 W and an efficiency of 21.4% to 22.7%.

This panel features an open-circuit voltage of 39.0 V to 40.3 V and a short-circuit current between 15.68 A and 15.89 A. Its dimensions are 1,961 mm × 1,134 mm × 30 mm and the weight is 23.5 kg.

Both products can be used with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and are built with IP 68 enclosures. They have a temperature coefficient of -0.29% per C and an operational temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C.

The panels come with a 15-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1.0%. A 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the nominal output power.