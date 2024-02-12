AirTrunk, ib vogt sign virtual PPA for 29.9 MW of solar in Malaysia

AirTrunk has signed a VPPA in Malaysia with renewable energy developer ib vogt. The deal has been billed as Malaysia’s first renewable VPPA for a data center.

The agreement will see AirTrunk procure energy from a 29.99 MW solar farm that ib vogt is currently developing. Construction is scheduled to begin in the middle of this year.

Malaysia's Energy Commission enables businesses to sign VPPAs and participate in renewable energy projects through its Corporate Green Power program, which covers 800 MW of solar generation capacity. Developers can apply for up to 30 MW of capacity with secured offtakers. "The decarbonization of supply chains in Southeast Asia is just beginning, and it is great to see Malaysia and AirTrunk taking a prominent position in the transition towards clean energy," said ib vogt APAC Chief Executive Officer David Ludwig. "It is through powerful partnerships with industry leaders like AirTrunk that ib vogt continues to be in a leading role to support corporations in meeting their renewable energy goals."

The announcement follows AirTrunk’s renewable energy agreements in Hong Kong and Australia. These include a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for a new solar project in Australia and a renewable energy solution in Hong Kong that matches data center electricity consumption with local renewable energy certificates.

Ib vogt claims it has built or is now developing more than 3 GW of PV power plants throughout the world, with a project pipeline of more than 45 GWp, including 10 GW in Asia.

The Malaysian government opened its renewable energy market to PPAs in May 2023 and has set a 70% renewables target for its energy mix by 2050.