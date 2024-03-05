Bangladeshi utility completes 75 MW solar project

EGCB, a power utility in Bangladesh, has finished a 75 MW solar project in Feni district, in the southeastern part of the South Asian country.
“We have started trial production of electricity and supplying power to the grid,” Project Director Mohammad Anwar Hossain told pv magazine, adding that commercial operations will start “very soon.”
The power plant was initially planned for 50 MW of electricity generation, but the capacity was later expanded to 75 MW, as some $22 million could be saved from the total allocated fund and the required land was available, according to Hossain.
The World Bank, the EGCB and the government financed the project.
The plant features 187,410 solar modules supplied by an undisclosed manufacturer. It is connected to the grid via a 230 kV substation, two 230/33 kV transformers, 13.33 km of 230 kV power evacuation lines, and a 230 kV transmission bay extension.
The company said the project also supports farming and fishing activities.
Feni district is home to several solar power plants, both from the public and private sectors. The EGCB said it plans to build three more solar power plants there.
The EGCB recently signed a deal with Japan's Marubeni Corp. to build a 100 MW solar plant in Sonagazi. It also plans to build another 100 MW plant with Hero Future Energies Asia, and is discussing plans with the Asian Development Bank to fund another 100 MW solar plant there.
