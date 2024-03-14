Solarever presents 410 W all-black solar panel

From pv magazine Mexico

Solarever has developed a new PERC solar module for rooftop applications.

“With this module, we are betting with on a unique, compact and lightweight design, which makes it easier to handle the panel with a single person,” said CEO Simon Zhao.



The 410 Black Elite, 108-cell module is available in three variants, with power outputs ranging from 400 W to 410 W and efficiencies ranging from 20.46% to 20.97%. The open-circuit voltage is between 37.10 V and 37.50 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.70 A and 13.84 A.

The panel measures 1,724 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weighs in at 20.5 kg. It is built with a white 3.2 mm tempered anti-reflective glass and an anodized aluminum alloy frame. It also features an IP68 enclosure and the maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. The panel has a temperature coefficient of -0.35% per degree Celsius and its operational temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C.

The new product comes with a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 25-year product guarantee. The 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 85% of the nominal output power.

In March 2023, Solarever commissioned a new 500 MW solar module production line at its factory in Tecomán, Mexico. The Tecomán factory is Solarever's third panel manufacturing plant in Mexico.

The company has two more factories in Tepei del Río, in the state of Hidalgo, where it is based, and in Irapuato, in the state of Guanajuato. New production equipment has raised the annual capacity of the manufacturing facility to 1.1 GW.