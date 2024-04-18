Eskom launches tender to build 75 MW solar project at coal plant

Eskom has launched a tender to build a 75 MW solar farm near the 3.7 GW Lethabo Power Plant in Sasolburg, in South Africa's Free State province.

The state-owned power utility said the project will be a single PV facility. It noted that it might feature both fixed-tilt mounting structures and single-axis trackers.

It will be built in the municipality of Metsimahalo, near the Lethabo Power Station and close to the RWB Lethabo Substation.

Popular content

The selected bidder will be responsible for the design, engineering, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of the solar facility. Interested developers have until June 4 to submit their proposals.