Chinese PV Industry Brief: China may add 280 GW of new PV this year

HySolar (Wuxi Shangji) has announced plans to invest in a 16 GW solar cell project in Baotou, Inner Mongolia. The project will be executed in two phases with a total investment of CNY 5.5 billion. The first 10 GW stage, with an investment of approximately CNY 3.6 billion, is scheduled to begin production by the end of 2025. The second 6 GW phase, requiring an investment of around CNY 1.9 billion, will depend on market conditions after the completion of the first part of the project.