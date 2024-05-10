Chinese PV Industry Brief: GDEP secures 118 MW of Trina panels for $0.12/W

JTPV said it shipped 10.08 GW of solar cells (1.52 GW of p-type cells and 8.56 GW of n-type) in the first quarter of 2024, up 109.56% year on year. The company reported an operating income of $516 million and a net profit of $2.75 million for the quarter. It also recorded overseas sales of $59.9 million, with international sales accounting for 11.62% of its total revenue. The company said it plans to expand its overseas production capacity by investing in solar cell production facilities across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the United States. In 2023, JTPV shipped 29.96 GW of solar cells (9.38 GW of p-type cells and 20.58 GW of n-type), up 179.43% year on year. According to InfoLink, JTPV was the solar industry's leading independent supplier of n-type cells in 2023.

