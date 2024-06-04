GCL Tech, Mubadala to open polysilicon factory in UAE

Chinese polysilicon maker GCL Tech says it is partnering with Emirati state-owned Mubadala Investment Co. to build the Middle East’s first polysilicon factory in the United Arab Emirates.

GCL Tech said it has signerd a strategic cooperation agreement with MDC Power, a unit of UAE-based Mubadala Investment Co. to build a polysilicon manufacturing facility in the United Arab Emirates.

GCL Tech did not disclose the location of the factory, which will be the Middle East's first polysilicon manufacturing facility.

“The company expects to continually develop its collaboration with Mubadala with a view to entering into legally binding investment agreements in relation to the Collaboration Project,” GCL Tech said, without providing additional details about the project.

GCL Tech said it currently has 12 GW of ingot capacity and 58.5 GW of wafer capacity in China. It is working on perovskite tandem technology, with reported efficiencies of 19.04% for a single-junction module and 26.34% for a tandem module.

Mubadala acts as one of the sovereign wealth funds of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

