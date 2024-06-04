GCL Tech, Mubadala to open polysilicon factory in UAE

GCL Tech said it has signerd a strategic cooperation agreement with MDC Power, a unit of UAE-based Mubadala Investment Co. to build a polysilicon manufacturing facility in the United Arab Emirates.
GCL Tech did not disclose the location of the factory, which will be the Middle East's first polysilicon manufacturing facility.
“The company expects to continually develop its collaboration with Mubadala with a view to entering into legally binding investment agreements in relation to the Collaboration Project,” GCL Tech said, without providing additional details about the project.
Popular content
GCL Tech said it currently has 12 GW of ingot capacity and 58.5 GW of wafer capacity in China. It is working on perovskite tandem technology, with reported efficiencies of 19.04% for a single-junction module and 26.34% for a tandem module.
Mubadala acts as one of the sovereign wealth funds of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
Share
Emiliano Bellini
Emiliano joined pv magazine in March 2017. He has been reporting on solar and renewable energy since 2009.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.