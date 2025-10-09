Zurich launches insurance for agrivoltaics

From pv magazine Germany

Zurich Group Germany, part of the global Zurich Insurance Group, has launched a modular insurance offering for small to medium-sized agrivoltaic systems. The policy is designed to cover risks unique to simultaneous agricultural and solar use, including damage to crops, grazing animals, or machinery.

Agrivoltaic systems create exposures not present in conventional ground-mounted installations. Heavy farm machinery can collide with module rows, and animals may damage equipment or be injured. Photovoltaic components can also affect third-party property, which often does not belong to the landowner. Fires may damage modules, inverters, cables, substructures, and harvests.

The new policy initially covers installation, electronics, and power-loss risks. It protects against yield losses caused by delayed repairs or component replacement due to ongoing agricultural operations, such as when a harvest cannot wait for a defective inverter to be fixed.

Extended coverage under the agrivoltaic policy includes third-party property such as crops, livestock, irrigation systems, farm machinery, and equipment. Zurich said the insurance also protects the photovoltaic system itself from damage caused by agricultural vehicles, equipment, or grazing animals.