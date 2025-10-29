Bangladesh tenders 72 MW of rooftop solar

Bangladesh’s Northern Electricity Supply Co. (NESCO) has issued tenders for the development of 72.36 MW of grid-connected rooftop solar capacity across the Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions.
D M Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, NESCO’s superintending engineer, said bidders should assess the rooftop conditions, communication access, and available space before submitting proposals, as the sites are located in rural areas. The projects will be developed on a build, own, and operate (BOO) basis as part of the National Rooftop Solar Programme 2025, with NESCO purchasing electricity from the systems for 20 years.
Kamal said officials have already measured the selected rooftops, while bidders are required to assess the sites’ suitability, communications, and available space before submitting bids.
The tenders were announced on Oc. 21, with submissions due by Dec. 15. The government aims for power supply from the new systems to begin by February, said Power and Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan.
Bangladesh’s National Rooftop Solar Programme 2025 targets 3,000 MW of installed rooftop capacity on public buildings, including schools, hospitals, and railway stations. Under the Renewable Energy Policy 2025, the government aims to source 20% of national electricity demand from renewables by 2030 and 30% by 2040. The country currently generates around 1,542 MW from renewable sources.
