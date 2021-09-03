Q4 2021: Urban solar

We spend much of our time inside. Buildings are key to our daily lives and significantly impact our health and wellbeing. The majority also have substantial carbon footprints, employing heavy use of fossil fuels across their lifetimes, from their construction, use, and demolition phases. In addition to the predicted billions of square meters that will be added in the next decade, most of those buildings standing today will still be around in 2050. Thus, retrofitting existing structures is considered a key sustainability target. In Q4 2021, pv magazine’s UP Initiative will focus on the role solar and energy storage can play in greening the world’s urban spaces.

pv magazine 09/2021

This page was last updated on September 3, 2021.