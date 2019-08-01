Germany installed 2 GW of solar in six months

The volume of new capacity added in June rose slightly on May’s return.

From pv magazine Germany.

Germany saw the deployment of around 235.1 MW of new PV generation capacity in June, according to the latest statistics issued by the German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur).

Among the new capacity was 201.3 MW installed outside the country’s tender regime. Drilling down into that figure, 30.7 MW came in the form of ground mounted systems with a capacity of more than 750 kW and the balance was made up of smaller arrays.

None of the projects allocated in the first special tender for PV systems with a capacity of more than 750 kW was grid connected in June.

Some 1.6 MW of capacity was installed during the month under the tenant electricity scheme, said the Bundesnetzagentur.

In the first six months of the year 2,020 MW of new PV capacity was added in Germany. Around 550 MW was deployed in January due to pending cuts to the FIT paid to rooftop systems with a capacity of between 40 and 750 kW. That reduction came into force in the following three months.

Slight recovery

The June figure has ticked up slightly on May’s numbers.

“Following a good start to the year due to special effects, demand is currently expected to match the current EEG target,” said Carsten Körnig, managing director of German solar industry association BSW-Solar, referring to the legislation that regulates the feed-in tariff. “This can not be satisfying in two respects: firstly, the PV expansion continues to be several times lower than the values ​​required by the climate policy and secondly, the clock is ticking louder and louder until it reaches the installation cap [which will trigger the end of incentive payments].”

Körnig called for the federal government to raise annual capacity expansion targets from 2.5 GW to at least 10 GW. He added, the 52 GW upper limit which will halt subsidies for rooftop systems must be removed.

Germany had amassed 48 GW of rooftop solar capacity at the end of June.

The Bundesnetzagentur said 1,831 MW of new PV capacity had been added outside the tender regime in the first half of the year.