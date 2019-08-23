Heraeus claims module output increases by 2.1% with new ribbon

Silver metallization paste maker Heraeus has claimed its new Selectively Coated Ribbons, which it produces in joint venture with Ulbrich Solar Technologies, have raised output from solar modules.

German manufacturer Heraeus said panel performance with the ribbons was tested outdoors for more than a year at a site in Waldaschaff.

The company said it tested the new product in one of two groups of 60-cell modules with 5BB Cz PERC [passivated-emitter rear contact] cells, with the other group featuring conventional ribbons. Heraeus said panels with the innovation overachieved compared to previous tests conducted in standard conditions.

“At the conclusion of the year-long test, modules with SCR [Selectively Coated Ribbons] achieved an outstanding 2.1% gain in energy yield over modules using conventional ribbons,” the company said.

Optimal optics

The yield gains were attributed by Heraeus to the “superior optical properties” of the ribbons, which are said to enable improved reflection even at low angles of incidence and in low-light conditions.

The company added, compared to traditional ribbons that rely on a solder coating, the new tabbing ribbon has stripes of highly-reflective white coating across its edges, with the solder coating in the middle. “SCR was designed in such a way that module manufacturers could achieve higher module power without any changes to existing manufacturing processes,” said Hereaus CEO, Toralf Eggert. “It is truly a ‘plug-and-play’ solution.”

Peter Berghofer, CEO of Ulbrich Solar, said: “The recent results from the field testing are extraordinary and we look forward to introducing this innovative product to the solar module market.”

When it announced the new product last year, Heraeus said it could improve power output by 2.2 Watts on a module level. The ribbon can also be used for the seamless manufacturing of “conventional” modules, as well as half-cut cell designs and bifacial products. “Availability for Asian customers will be announced in the coming weeks,” Heraeus added in its latest press release.