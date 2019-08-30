Afghanistan issues 40 MW solar tender

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Energy & Water has issued a tender for a 40 MW solar project at the Hisar-e-Shahi Industrial Park in Nanagrahar.

According to the tender documents, the project will be realized through a public-private partnership on the build-operate-transfer model. The ministry is seeking expressions of interest by October 16 and announced a pre-application meeting will be held on September 18.

Analysts at Mercom India say bidders must prove they have had a net worth of $80 million over the last three years as project financing will lie solely in their hands.

In May 2018, a previous 40 MW solar tender – for a project at the same industrial park – was awarded to Shuangdeng Group for almost $60 million.

The Ministry of Energy and Water aims to install 500 MW of PV plant generation capacity by next year. The country’s renewable energy policy is targeting 4-5 GW of new renewables capacity by 2030.