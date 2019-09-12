50 MW solar park comes online in Malaysia

Chinese state-owned power producer Edra Power Holdings Sdn Bhd has announced completion of the Kuala Ketil Solar Farm. The plant, which features JA Solar modules, is installed on a 104-hectare plot in the town of Kuala Ketil, northeast of Penang.
According to Edra Power – which was acquired by China General Nuclear Power Corp from Malaysian sovereign fund 1Malaysia Development for MYR9.83 billion ($2.36 billion) in 2015 – the project is the largest solar park providing clean energy to industrial and agricultural activity in the state of Kedah.
The facility was built with 35% local content, said Edra in a press release. The developer added, Kuala Ketil is the country’s first large scale solar farm to be completed ahead of schedule.
Edra Power said it allocated a buffer zone around the solar plant for pineapple planting, providing sustainable income to the neighboring community.
The solar company began developing the project in 2015 when it acquired the land from BDB Land Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of engineering and construction company Bina Darulaman Bhd.
