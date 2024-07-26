Colombia: 922.8 MW of PV projects under construction

From pv magazine LatAm
In its latest report on the progress of energy generation projects in Colombia as of March 2024, the country's Subdirectorate of Electrical Energy has said there are 322 current projects, including 233 solar plants, making up the largest share, followed by 46 hydro projects; 32 wind farms, including 12 offshore and 20 onshore plants; six thermal type projects; and four biomass projects.
Of these, 10,672 MW are photovoltaic, followed by 8,452 MW wind, 1,973.9 MW hydraulic, 672 MW thermal and 42.7 MW biomass.
Among the PV projects currently under construction, the Mining and Energy Planning Unit (UPME) cites Enel Colombia's 400 MW Guayepo Photovoltaic Solar Generation Park, located in the jurisdiction of the Ponedera and Sabanalarga municipalities in the department of Atlántico.
Enel Colombia is also developing another 150 MW project, Solar La Loma, in El César.
The Spanish Solarpack (now known as Zelestra and owned by an investment vehicle from the EQT fund) is developing the 84.4 MW La Mata solar project in Ayacucho.
For its part, Trina Solar's project development unit is building the 90 MW Continua San Felipe project in Armero Guayabal; a 99 MW PV project, El Campano, in the municipality of Chinú (Córdoba); and another 99 MW in the Continua Cartago project located in Valle del Cauca.
