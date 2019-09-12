Essent takes over Belgian solar installer Aralt

Netherlands-based power and gas provider Essent has agreed to acquire Belgian solar installer Aralt for an undisclosed sum.

Essent, which is a unit of German renewable energy company Innogy – itself a subsidiary of German utility RWE – said in a press release it previously had only limited operations in the solar panel market. The power company said it was making the move as customers are showing an increasing interest in residential and commercial PV.

“It is no coincidence that Aralt is active both with homeowners and business,” said Essent. “Thanks to its additional customer services in the field of solar panel maintenance – from cleaning to monitoring and inspection – Aralt has solid technical expertise.”

In a statement to pv magazine, the Essent press office said Aralt achieved turnover of around €5 million last year and this year estimates sales will reach €6 million.

“From now on Aralt is part of Essent Belgium but for the years to come Aralt keeps its name while striving for continuity,” added Essent.

The RWE-owned company acquired two Dutch solar installers in January: EnergieWonen Groep and ZON7.

The energy provider, which operates across the Benelux energy market, was acquired by RWE in 2009.