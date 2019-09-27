Voltalia acquires French solar installer Helexia

From pv magazine France.

French renewables company Voltalia has finalized the acquisition of Helexia, a developer based in northern France which specializes in large solar rooftop projects and energy control in buildings. Voltalia intends to expand its green electricity offering to commercial and industrial clients.

“Voltalia is a pioneer with the recent signing in France of long-term, non-subsidized solar power supply contracts directly with enterprises,” said CEO Sebastien Clerc. “We want to go further by offering businesses a complete solution ranging from green electricity supply to energy efficiency and control services.”

Helexia offers commercial electricity consumers on-site rooftop generation and PV shades the company finances and installs. Its clients include big retailers such as Auchan, Decathlon and Leroy-Merlin.

Extensive market

With more than 200 PV plants installed or under construction in France, Belgium, Italy, Portugal and Spain, Helexia is responsible for more than 60 MW of solar capacity. The young company is now planning to accelerate its international expansion, benefiting Voltalia customers on four continents, and particularly in emerging markets.

“By offering a green electricity supply at a competitive price, thanks to the renewable plants developed by Voltalia in addition to our self-consumption and energy efficiency services, Helexia will be able to better serve its customers,” said managing director Nicolas Mayaud.

In a separate development, Voltalia has for the first time offered its employees the chance to buy its shares on preferential terms.

“The employees of Voltalia embody and carry the mission of the company through their commitment,” chief executive Clerc. “The group has undergone … spectacular development since its creation and at a time when it sets new ambitions by 2023, I am delighted to be able to sustainably associate Voltners [Voltalia shareholders] with the value creation of this new phase of expansion.”