French PV tender at Fessenheim nuclear plant draws €0.065 average price

The French Ministry for an Ecological and Solidarity Transition (CSFD) has announced the winners of the first round of a 300 MW solar tender for the Fessenheim nuclear power plant, the country’s oldest nuclear site.
The ministry said 12 projects representing 62.8 MW of generation capacity were assigned during the procurement round, with nearly 200 MW of solar schemes having been admitted to participate.
The winning projects in the first round will sell power at an average price of €66.05/MWh, the French government added. Two more 120 MW procurement rounds will be held, in January and July.
France’s Directorate General for Energy and Climate said 200 MW of capacity will be allocated for ground-mounted solar plants ranging in size from 500 kW to 30 MW and another 100 MW will be for rooftop projects not exceeding 8 MW in scale. The tender has three types of project: the ground-mount facilities; rooftop systems with a 500 kW-8 MW capacity; and 100-500 kW rooftops.
Any projects which are at least partly financed by crowdfunding will be awarded a €3/MWh bonus, an incentive which features in all of France’s national solar tenders.
The CSFD in mid April announced plans for solar at the Fessenheim nuclear site, which is set to be decommissioned by next year. The 40-year-old nuclear plant has experienced safety issues in recent decades.
