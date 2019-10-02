Singyes winding-up petition is put back

Chinese solar developer and building-integrated PV manufacturer Singyes Solar will live to fight another day after a Hong Kong High Court date arranged to hear a winding-petition against it was postponed for a fortnight.
The Hong Kong branch of Deutsche Bank is pursuing the order against the Guangdong-based company over what it claims is a US$6.27 million debt. Singyes has disputed the claim.
The PV project developer was due at the court this morning but the hearing has been adjourned until October 16.
An update made by Singyes to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange a month ago indicated a crucial HK$1.55 billion (US$198 million) bail-out by Chinese state-owned entity Water Development (HK) Holding Co Ltd had gone through, completing a crucial part of the rescue strategy drawn up by the heavily indebted manufacturer.
Singyes still has to placate the holders of at least 75% of almost US$430 million of defaulted senior notes and convertible bonds by persuading them to delay settlement of their investments.
The company also announced this morning it would hold a board meeting on October 10 to present its first-half results.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.