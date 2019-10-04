Australia’s Horizon to replace overhead network with solar and batteries

From pv magazine Australia.

Western Australia’s government-owned utility Horizon Power has become the first in the nation to remove parts of its overhead network and replace them with an off-grid renewable energy alternative – in this case solar. The utility is installing 17 standalone power systems on fringe-of-grid properties east of Esperance, with a focus on regional farms susceptible to outages.

With solar panels, batteries, inverters and back-up diesel generators, the standalone power systems not only reduce grid infrastructure spending but reduce the chance of bushfires caused by lightning strikes and of accidents caused by farm machinery operating near overhead lines.

Horizon unveiled its off-grid program this year with plans to install 13 off-grid power systems and replace 54km of ageing wires and poles. The utility has since expanded its program with plans for 17 units for customers in the Neridup and Beaumont farming areas in the Goldfields-Esperance region which will enable the removal of 64km of poles and wires this year.

Bushfire prevention

The project yesterday reached a milestone with the disconnection of properties from overhead lines. Horizon Power CEO Stephanie Unwin said standalone power is a viable alternative in remote locations where poles and wires are experiencing frequent and prolonged outages caused by lightning strikes, bush fires, vegetation and bird strikes. “We only have to look back to the fires of 2015 to see how important this new energy solution can be for the safety of a community,” she said. “Over the last three years we have successfully demonstrated technologies such as SPS [solar power systems], which improves [the] reliability of power supply and safety for our customers and can offer sustainable energy solutions at a lower cost than traditional solutions.”

State energy minister Bill Johnston yesterday visited a property in Neridup to see one of the new off-grid systems. “The energy sector is undergoing a significant transformation which is mainly driven by the rapid uptake of solar panels and battery storage systems at homes,” the minister said. “Improving our energy sector in Western Australia is essential and overdue, which is why the McGowan government launched its Energy Transformation Strategy earlier this year.”