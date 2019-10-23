Jinko launches Tiger module Down Under

Chinese module giant JinkoSolar today officially launched its 20.78% efficient Tiger product at the All-Energy Australia 2019 trade show in Melbourne, just a day after revealing details of a panel order from Hungary.
The solar manufacturer unveiled its nine-busbar, mono PERC product at the Australian trade show, claiming a power output of up to 460 Wp thanks to a half-cut cell design and the inclusion of the company’s Tiling Ribbon technology.
Jinko said the tiling ribbon innovation removes gaps between cells, to raise efficiency, and the half-cut cell design also reduces cell mismatch and power ribbon losses.
You can stay up to date with developments in Melbourne with pv magazine Australia’s live blog from the event.
The product launch came in the wake of yesterday’s announcement of a 13.6 MW panel order by Dutch engineering, procurement and construction services provider Photon Energy for a three-project, 19-power plant portfolio in Hungary.
The Chinese company will supply products for projects in Tiszakécske, Almásfüzitő and Nagyecsed which Jinko says will generate 16 GWh per year.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.