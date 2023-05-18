Key takeaways from Solar + Storage España

Solar + Storage España's first edition featured a two-day conference, “The sun of Spain to lead Europe,” curated by pv magazine. The conference started with three inaugural speeches discussing the evolving PV manufacturing landscape in Europe and the United States.

Žygimantas Vaičiūnas, policy director for the European Solar Manufacturing Council, highlighted the practical challenge of accessing finance for EU member states, despite the substantial financial support possibilities unlocked by REPowerEU, the Net-zero Industry Act, and the Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework (TCTF). Spain has been allocated 12.93% of the RePower EU funding, equivalent to €2.59 billion ($2.8 billion), which could realistically enable the establishment of 10 GW to 15 GW of PV manufacturing capacity in the country, contributing to around one-third to half of the EU's 30 GW target by 2030, as explained by Vaičiūnas. His presentation is available here.