Israel’s largest solar park comes online

German engineering, procurement and construction services contractor Belectric has announced completion of the 120 MW Zeélim solar park, near the village of the same name in southern Israel.

The project, built with Israeli construction and civil engineering company Solel Boneh Ltd, was started in November 2017. The solar plant is expected to generate more than 220 GWh per year.

Belectric did not reveal whether the project received state subsidy nor how it will sell the electricity generated.

The project is owned by the renewable energy arm of Israeli conglomerate Shikun & Binui.

“We are particularly proud to have completed this large scale project not only on time and quality but also in accordance with our high European health and safety standards,” said Belectric chief executive Ingo Alphéus.

The solar facility is the 25th developed by the company in Israel, with Belectric installing 270 MW of capacity in the nation since 2013.