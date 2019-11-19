Israel’s largest solar park comes online

German engineering, procurement and construction services contractor Belectric has announced completion of the 120 MW Zeélim solar park, near the village of the same name in southern Israel.
The project, built with Israeli construction and civil engineering company Solel Boneh Ltd, was started in November 2017. The solar plant is expected to generate more than 220 GWh per year.
Belectric did not reveal whether the project received state subsidy nor how it will sell the electricity generated.
The project is owned by the renewable energy arm of Israeli conglomerate Shikun & Binui.
“We are particularly proud to have completed this large scale project not only on time and quality but also in accordance with our high European health and safety standards,” said Belectric chief executive Ingo Alphéus.
The solar facility is the 25th developed by the company in Israel, with Belectric installing 270 MW of capacity in the nation since 2013.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.