Indian Railways eyes 500 MW of rooftop solar by 2021-22

With 95.67 MW already installed on railway buildings, a further 248.46 MW, awarded by the Railway Energy Management Company Limited, is under development.

Indian Railways plans to become the world’s first 100% ‘green’ railway network by 2029, with an emphasis on trackside and rooftop installations.

Image: Belur Ashok/Flickr

Indian Railways, the nation’s largest electricity user with 2.4% of total consumption, plans to install 500 MW of rooftop solar generation capacity by 2021-22.

Minister for railways, commerce and industry, Piyush Goyal, told the Lok Sabha lower house of the Indian parliament 95.67 MW of solar rooftop capacity has already been installed on railway buildings, including 835 stations, and a further 248.46 MW is under development.

