Indian Railways eyes 500 MW of rooftop solar by 2021-22

Indian Railways plans to become the world’s first 100% ‘green’ railway network by 2029, with an emphasis on trackside and rooftop installations.

Indian Railways, the nation’s largest electricity user with 2.4% of total consumption, plans to install 500 MW of rooftop solar generation capacity by 2021-22.

Minister for railways, commerce and industry, Piyush Goyal, told the Lok Sabha lower house of the Indian parliament 95.67 MW of solar rooftop capacity has already been installed on railway buildings, including 835 stations, and a further 248.46 MW is under development.

