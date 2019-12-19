Jinko aims for 10 GW of Tiger module production capacity by 2021

PV module manufacturer JinkoSolar plans to increase the power output of its newly launched Tiger modules to more than 500 W by 2021. The mono PERC half-cut solar panels currently boast a conversion efficiency of 20.8% and total power output of 460 W.
In a short statement to pv magazine, the company said that it intends to reach between 9 GW and 10 GW of annual Tiger module production capacity by 2021. It added that the new modules are designed to be fully compatible with its existing module encapsulation processes and equipment.
“By leveraging the new capabilities gained from Cheetah’s success, JinkoSolar’s Tiger delivers 10% higher power over the Cheetah version and 5% over Cheetah+,” the company claimed.
The Tiger panels, which were unveiled in Australia in late October, are based on the company’s tiling ribbon technology. It claimed at launch that this innovation removes gaps between cells to improve efficiency, while the half-cut cell design also reduces cell mismatch and power ribbon losses.
“The tiling ribbon technology eliminates the typical cell gap architecture and making cells theoretically adjacent tightly,” the company further explained this week. “This process maximizes the panel surface area to the extreme as it doesn’t sacrifice overlapped area of partially shaded cell, thus increasing the panel efficiency.”
