India tenders for another 1.2 GW of solar capacity
Bidders can pitch for up to 300 MW of generation capacity per project with the deadline for proposals on February 4. The eighth tranche of inter-state transmission system program capacity offered by the Solar Energy Corporation of India comes with an energy price ceiling of $0.039/kWh.
Under the terms of the tender, SECI will sign a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful bidders. The maximum tariff payable to successful projects for the electricity generated will be INR2.78/kWh ($0.039). Projects – developed on a build, own, operate basis – can be established anywhere in India and SECI will sell the power on to state utilities.
Based in New Delhi, Uma reports on the latest PV market trends and projects in India. After gaining an MSc Physics (Electronics) and an MBA, she has gone on to accrue over a decade of experience in technology journalism.
