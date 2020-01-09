India tenders for another 1.2 GW of solar capacity

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has invited bids to set up 1.2 GW of grid connected solar power generation capacity under the eighth tranche of its inter-state transmission system program.

Under the terms of the tender, SECI will sign a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful bidders. The maximum tariff payable to successful projects for the electricity generated will be INR2.78/kWh ($0.039). Projects – developed on a build, own, operate basis – can be established anywhere in India and SECI will sell the power on to state utilities.