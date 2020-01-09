India tenders for another 1.2 GW of solar capacity

Bidders can pitch for up to 300 MW of generation capacity per project with the deadline for proposals on February 4. The eighth tranche of inter-state transmission system program capacity offered by the Solar Energy Corporation of India comes with an energy price ceiling of $0.039/kWh.

Projects can be based on single sites or aggregated from blocks of generation capacity within a single state.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has invited bids to set up 1.2 GW of grid connected solar power generation capacity under the eighth tranche of its inter-state transmission system program.

Under the terms of the tender, SECI will sign a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful bidders. The maximum tariff payable to successful projects for the electricity generated will be INR2.78/kWh ($0.039). Projects – developed on a build, own, operate basis – can be established anywhere in India and SECI will sell the power on to state utilities.

