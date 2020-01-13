Half-cut modules from Sharp

Japanese electronics giant Sharp Corporation has launched a new PERC monocrystalline PV module series based on half-cut cell technology.
The range features three five-busbar modules – the NU-JC330, NU-BA385 and NU-JB395 – which the company claims can offer a yield increase of up to 3% compared to full-cell rivals.
Sharp added, the smallest, 330 W, 120 half-cut cell module – which it says offers 19.5% efficiency for just 19.5 kg – is particularly suitable for commercial and industrial applications. The manufacturer said the other two, 144-cell panels – with power outputs of 385 W and 395 W – are recommended for large rooftop or ground-mounted projects. Those 23 kg products are said to have an efficiency of 19.6% and 1500 V system voltage. “With the addition of 1400mm cables that enable leapfrog wiring and [which] reduce balance of system (BOS) costs, this module is the ideal choice for major industrial projects and power plants,” said the company.
Advantages
Sharp said the three modules – which comply with IEC61215 and IEC61730 standards – are beneficial in projects with shady conditions, and added half-cut technology helps decrease temperatures compared to standard cell technology, as well as offering longer duration and lowering the risk of hot spots. “The half-cut cells can still generate a 50% performance with the upper half of the module, even when the lower half is shaded,” the company noted.
The Japanese manufacturer in April launched three PERC monocrystalline modules with a claimed conversion efficiency of 19.1%. The conglomerate in 2018 achieved 25.09% conversion efficiency from a cell using heterojunction and back-contact technology, as certified by the Japan Electrical Safety and Environment Technology Laboratories.
