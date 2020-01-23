Deal reached to keep Energyra module production in the Netherlands

From pv magazine Germany.

Dutch solar module manufacturer Energyra, which had to file for insolvency in April, has announced it will start production at its factory in Zaanstad, near Amsterdam this year.

The company said preparations for the start of manufacturing are under way and details are being clarified with employees and technological and strategic partners.

Insolvency administrator Bas Coelingh Bennink and former Energyra MD Daniel Kuijk said there had been widespread interest in acquiring the company’s production lines in the months after filing for insolvency.

Preferred option

With North Holland province having backed the manufacturing operation in 2018, however, company management and the administrator wanted to restart operations on the site, if at all possible.

“More than ten” interested parties were in discussion about restarting the business but Energyra’s equipment and assets were put up for auction at the end of last year. However, agreement was reached on Tuesday to restart activity with the help of an unnamed Dutch business with semiconductor experience. More details will be released shortly.

Energyra had planned to produce modules based on metal wrap-through (MWT) cell technology provided by Dutch research institute the ECN at Zaanstad, with automated equipment supplied by Italy’s Formula E.