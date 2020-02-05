Pakistan Post wants solar

Pakistan’s biggest postal operator, Pakistan Post, has issued a request for expressions of interest to seek developers for the construction of grid-connected distributed and large scale solar plants on its premises.
Developers will have to finance the projects and power postal operations. “The revenue produced by surplus power (after meeting the needs of [the] Pakistan Post Office department) will be sold by the company and profit will be shared by both parties,” the organization announced in the tender document.
Bidders have until February 20 to pre-qualify for the procurement process.
The state-owned Pakistan Post Office is present in 12,000 locations.
Auctions
The nation’s National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is drawing up a competitive bidding auction regime. For unsolicited projects, asset owners can opt for either “cost-plus” or “upfront” tariffs. In each case, NEPRA determines “the technical and financial parameters for capital and operating expenditures and applies a rate of return on equity”, according to a recent report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
The global outlook report published by PV industry body SolarPower Europe has predicted Pakistan will see close to 5 GW of solar generation capacity installed by 2022, up from around 1 GW at present.
Several large scale PV projects are under development or construction in the country. According to the latest statistics available from IRENA, Pakistan had installed PV capacity of around 1,568 MW at the end of 2018. Of that figure, around 826 MW of generation facilities were deployed in 2018 alone.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.