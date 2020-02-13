Turkey cuts admin fee for rooftop PV systems

The change will be welcomed by the installers of small scale systems.

The Turkish government has decided to cut the one-off administrative fee applied to rooftop PV systems, the country’s official journal has stated.

The tariff, which includes an additional 18% VAT payment and is paid for securing approval from the authorities, will be almost halved from TRY529 ($87.37) to TRY278 for owners of such ‘unlicensed’ PV systems with generation capacities of 10-100 kW.

For 100-300 kW systems the fee will fall 30.7%, from TRY1,528.50 to TRY1,058; 300-500 kW arrays will see the fee fall 3.1%, from TRY2,309.50 to TRY2,236.50; for 500-700 kW installations it will reduce 7.7%, from TRY4,089.5 to TRY3,773; and for 700 kW-1 MW facilities there will be a 1.1% saving, with the charge reducing from TRY5,202.50 to TRY5,147.50.

Rooftop rules

The changes to the admin fee come ahead of expected improvements in the country’s rooftop PV provisions, with an announcement expected in May.

The Turkish solar market is expected to grow by at least 1 GW of generation capacity annually over the next decade. The nation hit 5,995 MW of installed capacity at the end of last year, most of it in the form of smaller, unlicensed installations.

A Solar Energy Roadmap published by the Turkish PV association in October said the country could install 38 GW of solar by 2030. That conclusion came after a report published by Turkish renewables analysis company the Shura Energy Transition Center in May 2018, which predicted solar could pass 20 GW by 2026.