A new residential inverter with battery interface from Growatt

Chinese inverter maker Growatt has launched the new inverter series TL-XH for single phase residential users.

The devices, with efficiencies ranging from 98.2% to 98.4%, are equipped with a battery interface that offers the option to connect the rooftop PV system to a storage system without the need of extra components or retrofits costs, the company said.

The casing of the inverters is made of innovative aerial materials that, according to Growatt, are fire-retardant and make them light and durable. “One-time formed innovative material top-cover smooth and seamless, bring elegant looking, prefect touch feeling and better protection,” the company stated, without providing further details on the composition of the materials.

The new 350x350x160mm inverter series has two maximum power point trackers (MPPT), a DC/AC ratio of 1.4 and a string current of up to 12.5 ampere. “Which makes sure the inverter is compatible with double-glass modules and higher yields,” the producer further explained.

The devices are also said to be able to operate at a temperature of -35℃ and to be equipped with a surge protection device for lightning protection.

The 10.8 kg inverters are available with power output between 2.5 kW and 6 kW. Their nominal output frequency is 50Hz/60Hz, while their maximum output current ranges from 11.3 ampere to 27.2 ampere, depending on the system size.