Portuguese fossil fuel giant creates renewables unit

From pv magazine Spain
Last week, Portuguese gas and oil producer Galp Energía held a meeting to present its new strategy and its 2019 financial results.
The company’s net profit fell 21% in 2019, which prompted it to launch an internal reorganization effort, with a new customer-centered approach and a new division dedicated to renewable energy.
“Galp is committed to developing a sustainable portfolio based on the generation of electricity from renewable sources, with an investment of between 10% and 15% of the group destined to this energy source and with the objective of capturing new business opportunities,” the company said. “These investments represent a natural coverage for the Iberian activities, in line with the trend of global electrification.”
Galp recently acquired a 2.9 GW portfolio of solar energy projects in Spain from Spanish construction group ACS, with a secured network connection and 914 MW already in operation. These projects, together with others that are under development on the Iberian Peninsula, will provide 3.3 GW of capacity by 2023. The company claims that the capital returns of the portfolio will be greater than 10%.
Although its installed capacity in the coming years will be based on its existing portfolio, Galp’s ambition is to expand its renewable footprint to 10 GW by 2030, with a particular focus on the Iberian Peninsula.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.