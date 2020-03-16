Republika Srpska launches tender for 60 MW PV project

The government of Republika Srpska has kicked off a tender for the construction of a 60 MW solar park in Bileća, in southern Bosnia.

The planned solar facility is expected to have an estimated annual production of 84 GWh. “The solar power plant will be built in the immediate vicinity of the village Skrobotno, on the right side of the Trebinje – Bileća regional road, near Bileć Lake, at a location about 1 kilometer away from the regional road,” the governent said.

Interested developers will have time until April 13 to submit their applications.

The project is likely the solar park announced by Bosnian state-owned power utility Elektroprivreda Republike Srpske (ERS) in late January, which is also located in Bileća.

ERS is the second-largest power utility in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company currently owns and operates a 300 MW coal-fired power plant in Ugljevik, Republika Srpska, as well as other hydroelectric power plants.