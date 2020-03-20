Indian company launches 700 MW solar tender

From pv magazine India
India’s Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL) has opened bids to develop 700 MW of solar projects at the 1 GW Dholera Solar Park. Selected projects – to be set up on build-own-operate basis – will be awarded a 25-year power purchase agreement.
GUVNL has set a ceiling price of Rs 2.92 ($0.039) per kWh for the procurement exercise. The tender’s total capacity will be spread across 14 sites, each with a capacity of 50 MW.
For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.
