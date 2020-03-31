Chinese developer buys back three-year senior notes issued three months ago

Bailed-out Chinese solar project developer and building-integrated PV manufacturer Singyes Solar has acquired more than US$18.6 million worth of senior notes issued in a US$415 million fundraising exercise in December.
The Guangdong-based company issued the notes on the Singapore stock exchange on December 19, announcing the move a day later. The fundraising exercise came after the heavily-indebted Hong Kong-listed business received a HK$1.55 billion (US$200 million) bail-out from Beijing-owned Water Development (HK) Holding Co Ltd in early November.
The Singyes board announced yesterday it had repurchased US$18.4 million of the notes and had also recovered US$240,125 of notes which were unclaimed in the fundraising exercise.
The company said it would cancel and write off the value of the US$18.6 million worth of notes and did not indicate the reason for the repurchase or whether it planned to acquire more of the issued notes, which are due to mature on December 19, 2022.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.