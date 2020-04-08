Global survey on Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on solar

The Global Solar Council (GSC) – a CEO-level industry coalition that was established at COP21 by 17 companies representing the entire solar PV value chain – has launched an online global survey to gather critical information from the solar industry and its stakeholders on the potential impacts of the crisis on the global solar market.

It has asked solar companies throughout the world to share their thoughts and experience on the future industry outlook.

“The GSC survey seeks to discover how solar companies have been impacted by the current business conditions and gauge their short-term outlook, in terms of orders, prices and supply disruptions,” the association said.

“The GSC survey will provide a timely global picture of how businesses are being affected and how they are responding. The GSC will take the findings to governments so they understand the critical role solar can play in a clean, sustainable recovery for our economies,” added GSC President Gianni Chianetta.

Interested companies can provide feedback until April 23. The survey’s findings will be discussed in a webinar that will provide updates on the state of the solar industry from Asia, Europe and the Americas, alongside perspectives from different sector experts, the GSC said.