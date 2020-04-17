Fifteen-year PPA for 200 MW of PV in Mexico

EDP Renovaveis S.A. (EDPR), the renewable energy arm of Portuguese power utility EDP, has secured a 15-year power purchase agreement with Mexican electricity trader Ammper Energia S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The offtaker will buy power from the 200 MW Los Cuervos solar power plant that EDPR is building in the Mexican state of Aguascalientes. The installation is set to begin commercial operations in 2021.

The project is owned by the special purpose vehicle Parque Solar Los Cuervos, S de R.L. de C.V. and is expected to rely on 729,960 monocrystalline panels and 79 central inverters, according to a document published by Mexico’s Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat). It will be connected to the Aguascalientes Power substation and will occupy an area of 565 hectares within the municipality of Aguascalientes.

Other recently signed solar PPAs in Mexico include a deal secured by solar developer Buenavista Renewables Mexico last year to sell power to Zodiac Aerospace Equipo de Mexico. Mexican gas and electricity supplier Ienova, a unit of U.S.-based natural gas services company Sempra Energy, also recently finalized three PPAs.

Bilateral PPAs are currently the only option left in the Mexican large-scale PV segment, as the government has decided to suspend renewable energy auctions.