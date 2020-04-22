New all-black module with output of 400 W

PV module manufacturer Solaria has said that it will start selling its new Pure Black PowerXT 400 W solar panel in the U.S. market later this quarter.

The all-black panel will be sold in DC and AC versions and will be equipped with a IQ7A microinverter from U.S. inverter specialist Enphase.

The monocrystalline module has an efficiency rating of 20.2% and higher power density, according to the manufacturer. It measures 1644mm x 1204mm x 40mm and weighs 22 kg. It has a black anodized aluminum frame and 2.84 mm of tempered glass with anti-reflection coating.

“PowerXT 400W is the next leap in the Solaria technology platform, advancing power density, shading performance, reliability, and aesthetics,” said Solaria CEO Suvi Sharma.

The microinverter has peak power output of 366 volt-ampere and a peak efficiency rating of 97%.

“The new PowerXT 400W panel combined with the Enphase IQ7A microinverter is an unparalleled product that transforms rooftops into on-site power plants,” said Enphase COO Dave Ranhoff.

Each microinverter utilizes an individual Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) algorithm to control the module. The product also includes a comprehensive 25-year warranty and will be supported by the company’s software platform tools for solar system design.