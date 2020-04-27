Kstar launches new inverter series for rooftop arrays

Chinese inverter manufacturer Shenzhen Kstar Science & Technology has unveiled the KSG-3000S~6000D string, grid-tied inverter series for residential and commercial solar rooftops.

The company said the products have been designed to match the voltage and phase of the grid sine wave AC waveform.

The transformer-free products have a power range of 3-6 kW and efficiency of 97.8% – rated 97.5% under the EU system. The devices can operate at temperatures ranging from –25 degrees Celsius to 60 degrees Celsius, and Kstar said they feature less than 3% total harmonic distortion.

The smaller inverters, with a 3-3.6 kW rating, measure 380 by 380 by 15mm and weigh 10kg. The 4-6 kW devices have the same dimensions but weigh in 1kg heavier.

Kstar said its new inverters are equipped with low-temperature resistance; reactive power control; optional DC switches, WiFi plugs and GPRS plugs; plus natural cooling. They also offer DC power up to a 1.35 ratio; IP65 protection against contact and dust entry; and DC/AC surge protection, according to the manufacturer.

“The new series will be available for sale starting from May,” the company told pv magazine.