Indian Railways tenders for 1 GW of solar

The Railway Energy Management Company joint venture created by Indian Railways and state-owned engineering consultancy Rites Ltd has invited bids for the development of 1 GW of solar generation capacity on the state rail company’s land.

Bidding is open until June 30, there is an electricity tariff ceiling of INR2.71/kWh ($0.0360552) and bidders must lodge an INR1 million ($13,300) bank guarantee.

