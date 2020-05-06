A disinfectant system powered by solar

The unit is said to have a minimal environmental impact.

From pv magazine France.

With German start-up SunCrafter winning recognition at a Covid-19 ‘hackathon’ last month for its solar-powered hand disinfectant device, a subsidiary of French automation company Sirea has now launched its own PV-powered disinfectant solution.

Sirea’s Solea unit has developed the 13kg Aura system, which can produce 32 liters of disinfectant per day when running on grid electricity or 8-16 liters when dependent on solar power. The sodium hypochlorite-based disinfectant is produced by electrolysis of a water and salt solution.

“The system is very easy to use: just mix 200g of salt with eight liters of water, fill the tank, press the start button and wait three hours, 30 minutes until the production process is finalized,” said Sirea communications manager David Grand. “The disinfectant solution is then taken for use directly or diluted, and all without specific training.”

Popular content

The disinfectant solution can be stored for up to two weeks in tanks, or for several weeks in a refrigerator.

Solea, which specializes in the development of health infrastructure in Africa, said its system will give users autonomy in the manufacture of disinfectant. Users will “no longer depend on external supplies and can use this solution directly to disinfect surfaces or wash … hands by diluting it with water,” said Solea general manager Franck Bernage.

The solar power option, plus limited transport and the avoidance of polluting components, gives the system a low environmental impact, according to its developers.