India’s 1 GW-plus ‘ultra-mega’ solar parks driving the energy transition

India’s 1 GW-plus ‘ultra-mega’ solar parks have attracted foreign capital and top global developers to the nation. The huge sites have offered investors the chance to join a $500-700 billion renewable energy and grid infrastructure investment boom in the coming decade, according to a report from the U.S.-based Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (Ieefa).

The India’s Utility-Scale Solar Parks – A Global Success Story study outlines the execution model for India’s vast sites as well as the developers working on them and the solar power price tariffs they have produced.

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.