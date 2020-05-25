Schletter increases production capacity in China

From pv magazine Germany.
American-owned Schletter Group has significantly expanded its production capacity for solar panel mounting systems in China, where its new, larger Shanghai fab began operating in March.
The company moved to a new, 400-employee production site in the city in March, in the process ensuring it manufactured 300 MW of mounting systems in the first quarter of the year.
Schletter said it was able to expand its production footprint as well as increasing automation and improving manufacturing logistics, with the expansion program on schedule despite the Covid-19 pandemic. “This will enable us to process orders there faster and more efficiently in the future,” said Schletter.
The German-founded manufacturer announced in November it would transfer all its in-house production to China. Schletter was acquired by the Golden Square Capital hedge fund subsidiary of U.S.-based distressed debt specialist Avenue Capital Group in 2018, with the new owner injecting funds into the business to enter the Asian and American markets.
This copy was amended on 25/05/20 to indicate the first-quarter output of 300 MW by Schletter came from two Shanghai facilities: a smaller, previous production site and the new base.
