Solar cell prices could tumble thanks to Indian glass production innovation
Scientists have developed a hybrid production method combining metal mesh and a metal-oxide layer over a glass substrate which they say brings down production cost by 80% compared to the tin-doped, indium oxide-based technology currently in use.
The glass developed could drive down solar cell costs.
Image: Adam Jones/Flickr
Scientists from the Indian government-run Center for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences in Bengaluru have developed a low-cost method of fabricating the transparent conducting glass used for solar cells.
Researchers at the institute, part of the federal government Department of Science & Technology, claim their production method is 80% cheaper than the tin-doped, indium oxide-based technology currently in use. The glass also has the potential to bring down the production cost of devices such as smart windows and touch screens.
Based in New Delhi, Uma reports on the latest PV market trends and projects in India. After gaining an MSc Physics (Electronics) and an MBA, she has gone on to accrue over a decade of experience in technology journalism.
