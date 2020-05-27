Solar cell prices could tumble thanks to Indian glass production innovation

Scientists from the Indian government-run Center for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences in Bengaluru have developed a low-cost method of fabricating the transparent conducting glass used for solar cells.

Researchers at the institute, part of the federal government Department of Science & Technology, claim their production method is 80% cheaper than the tin-doped, indium oxide-based technology currently in use. The glass also has the potential to bring down the production cost of devices such as smart windows and touch screens.

