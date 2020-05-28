Climate-friendly businesses can secure €500,000 of EU cash to get through Covid crisis

An EU-funded low-carbon ‘knowledge community’ has made available emergency funding to get climate-friendly start-ups and small and medium-sized businesses through the Covid-19 crisis.
Businesses in the low-carbon sector which have been affected by the measures taken to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the EU are able to apply for relief funding of up to €500,000 to get them through the public health crisis.
The Climate-KIC public-private partnership includes the likes of universities, research institutes, private companies and non-profits working towards a low-carbon future. The organization has secured €60 million of extra funding from its backer, the EU’s European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT).
The EIT cash has been used to open two funding pots. With the already-launched Extraordinary Post-Covid-19 Regeneration Call 2020 fund specifically calling for low-carbon innovation projects, the parallel Venture Funding cash pot is intended to help businesses cope with the impact of the Covid crisis.
Covid-19
Read pv magazine’s coverage of Covid-19; and tell us how it is affecting your solar and energy storage operations. Email editors@pv-magazine.com to share your experiences.
