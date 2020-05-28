Israeli national lottery supports rooftop PV program with $0.12/kWh feed-in tariff

Solar has become a lottery in Israel... or maybe that should be the other way round.

Israel’s Mifal HaPais national lottery, which supports healthcare and education causes, has had its remit expanded to back an incentive scheme aimed at driving rooftop PV systems.

Some 141 municipalities have already lodged requests for a total generation capacity of 141 MW of solar arrays on schools, council buildings, clinics and day care and community centers, under a scheme which offers payments to systems with a capacity of up to 200 kW.

The Israeli Ministry of Energy has said the initial ILS100 million ($28.5 million) budget has been raised to ILS500 million due to the strong response. Under the scheme, the Mifal HaPais lottery will grant local authorities seven-year, low-interest loans.

Successful applicants will receive an ILS0.45/kWh ($0.13) feed-in tariff (FIT) for 23 years.

