Algeria plans 4 GW of solar tenders

Algeria’s minister of energy, Arkab Mohamed, has announced plans for a giant, 4 GW solar project which will be developed through annual tenders up to 2024.

The $3.2-3.6 billion Tafouk 1 solar field is expected to be tendered in five 800 MW procurement rounds, starting this year, a local source told pv magazine.

Announcing the project on May 20, Minister Mohamed said the facility is expected to create 56,000 construction jobs and 2,000 roles once operational. The sprawling project site will encompass ten administrative divisions, or wilayas, in the Hautes Plaines region of the Atlas Mountains in northern Algeria.

Local content

“Local content will be an important component in these tenders for PV modules, cables and mounting structures,” said pv magazine’s source. “This is part of [an] Algerian government strategy to create jobs and local knowhow but the imports of raw materials for module production will be granted exemptions from import duties and [given] other fiscal breaks.”

The local commentator added, several Tier 1 Chinese module manufacturers are approaching Algerian counterparts with a view to developing unbranded, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) modules in Algeria using certified bills of materials to enable competitive pricing for made-in-Algeria products. “The Algerian PV supply chain is strong enough to take up this challenge,” said the source.

