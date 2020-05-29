Japanese golf course becomes 100 MW solar park

Kanoya Osaki Solar Hills LLC, a joint venture that counts Japanese electronics and solar cell and module manufacturer Kyocera among its main shareholders, has begun operation of its 100 MW Kanoya Osaki Solar Hills Solar Power Plant, one of the largest power plant on the Japanese island of Kyushu.

Employing 356,928 high-efficiency Kyocera solar modules, the site, located in the town of Osaki and the city of Kanoya, is expected to generate some 117,000 MWh per year.



Kanoya Osaki Solar Hills’ backers also include GF Corporation and Kyudenko Corporation, which established a consortium to oversee the plant’s design, construction and maintenance.

Also on board is financial services group Tokyo Century, which worked with the Bank of Fukuoka in arranging a syndicated loan with 17 regional banks for the project.

Kanoya Osaki Solar Hills LLC, which will manage operations of the facility, worked on the construction of the site with the cooperation of Kagoshima Prefecture, the city of Kanoya, the town of Osaki and other members of the community.

Planning of the project began in January 2014 after the local community expressed interest in repurposing land designated for a golf course more than 30 years ago that was subsequently abandoned.

“We believe that this installation will contribute greatly to the local community through the creation of jobs and increased tax revenues in both Kanoya and Osaki,” Kyocera said in a statement.

Akihito Kubota, executive officer and general manager of Kyocera’s Corporate Smart Energy Group, added: “GF, Kyocera, Kyudenko and Tokyo Century started this project with a commitment to contribute to the community in cooperation with local governments by assisting with a long-term land redevelopment vision.”